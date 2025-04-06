iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 418,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 295,734 shares.The stock last traded at $39.92 and had previously closed at $42.00.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

