iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.25 and last traded at $126.97, with a volume of 484422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

