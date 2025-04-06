KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

