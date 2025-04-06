KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.