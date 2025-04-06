KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.50. KDDI shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 292,136 shares traded.

KDDI Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.