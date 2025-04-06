Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $43,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

