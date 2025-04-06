Kevin Holleran Sells 50,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hayward by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

