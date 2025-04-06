Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Vopak
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
