KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of KT worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in KT by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in KT by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

