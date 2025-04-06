Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10,671.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $633,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

