Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 547 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 549 ($7.08), with a volume of 8428756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.52).

Lancashire Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 600.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Lancashire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lancashire Company Profile

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 171,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £943,393 ($1,216,496.45). 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

