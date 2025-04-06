LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.24 and last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 661708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 4.7 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

