MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Financial Analysis

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Juva Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06% Juva Life N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.22 -$16.03 million ($0.02) -4.33 Juva Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MariMed and Juva Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Juva Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariMed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MariMed and Juva Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 2 4.00 Juva Life 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Juva Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Juva Life is more favorable than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Juva Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc. acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

