Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,687 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GameStop Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GameStop by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

