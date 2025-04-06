Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Critical Survey

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Tokens.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tokens.com
|-454.36%
|-40.05%
|-36.93%
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|-93.68%
|-368.57%
|-61.12%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tokens.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tokens.com
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Tokens.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tokens.com
|$740,000.00
|26.77
|-$10.14 million
|($0.01)
|-16.38
|Mawson Infrastructure Group
|$59.27 million
|0.13
|-$60.42 million
|($2.62)
|-0.16
Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.
