Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 28.8% – What’s Next?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Megaport Stock Down 28.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.