Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 28.8% – What’s Next?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Megaport Stock Down 28.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
