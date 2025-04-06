Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $110,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,021.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,000.72 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,264.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,294.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

