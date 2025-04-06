MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect MIRA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect MIRA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIRA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

