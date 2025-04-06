National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 271276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

