National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

