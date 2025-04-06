Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

