Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.