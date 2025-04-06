Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

