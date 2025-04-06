NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 9th

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 9th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of NHICU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
About NewHold Investment Corp. II
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewHold Investment Corp. II
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.