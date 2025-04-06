NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 9th

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 9th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NHICU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

