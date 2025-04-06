Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading 24.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Nexus Uranium Trading Up 24.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

