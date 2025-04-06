NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,413.38 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7,000.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7,407.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,419.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

