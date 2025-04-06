O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Civeo worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,332,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Civeo’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

