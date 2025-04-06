O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after buying an additional 113,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.