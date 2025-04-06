O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 119,331 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Shares of TAP opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

