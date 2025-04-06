O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,047 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE FMX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

