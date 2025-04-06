O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 26,399 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. Forestar Group’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

