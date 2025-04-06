O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

