Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Workday by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Workday by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.87, for a total value of $14,216,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,920. This trade represents a 32.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,441 shares of company stock valued at $108,901,692 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

