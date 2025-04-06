Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,647 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.