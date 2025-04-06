Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
