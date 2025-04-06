Oil Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to the shares of companies that are engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining, or distribution of oil and related products. These stocks are influenced by the volatile nature of global oil markets and geopolitical events, making them a key indicator of the energy sector’s overall performance and economic impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.10. 20,360,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,063. The company has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded down $8.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,446,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $53.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $720.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $917.80 and a 200 day moving average of $980.64. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $18.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,844. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.83 and its 200 day moving average is $371.31. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $281.50 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

