Oklo (OKLO) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oklo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Oklo has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s peers have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Oklo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oklo
|N/A
|$11.87 million
|-1.96
|Oklo Competitors
|$1,278.11 billion
|$598.83 million
|17.23
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oklo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oklo
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Oklo Competitors
|1168
|4948
|4757
|101
|2.35
Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 123.15%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Oklo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oklo
|N/A
|-32.11%
|-13.72%
|Oklo Competitors
|3.59%
|7.49%
|1.48%
Summary
Oklo peers beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
