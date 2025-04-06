OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $6,976,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of BATS BMAY opened at $37.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

