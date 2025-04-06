Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells $247,567.86 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. The trade was a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $78,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,633,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.