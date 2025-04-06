Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells $247,567.86 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $247,567.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,706.14. The trade was a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $78,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,633,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
