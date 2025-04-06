Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 375,600 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,595,000. Twilio makes up approximately 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -130.32, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

