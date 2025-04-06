OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,171,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 297,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $174.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.68. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

