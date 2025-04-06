PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 350 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PARK CIRCLE Co cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 130.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

