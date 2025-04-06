PARK CIRCLE Co Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PARK CIRCLE Co decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,723 shares of company stock worth $2,925,218. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.