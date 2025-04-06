Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $48,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $478.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $589.52 and its 200 day moving average is $605.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $476.31 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

