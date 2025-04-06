Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $156,620.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $655,902.24.

On Monday, February 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $211,260.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 7.3 %

PEGA opened at $63.30 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 149.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

