Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
