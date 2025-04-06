Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

