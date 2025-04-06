Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

