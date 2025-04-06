Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $8,864,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $8,604,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $6,887,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 513.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,570 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $896.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

