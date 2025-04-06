Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Trading Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 487,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 145,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Petershill Partners Stock Down 21.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners plc, formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc, is a private equity firm operating as general partner solutions firm. The firm focuses on growth capital and private capital strategies also. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The firm was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

