Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that focus on the research, development, and production of drugs and other healthcare products. They provide investors exposure to the pharmaceutical industry, which is influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and shifts in public health needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $51.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $737.56. 5,289,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,077. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $848.36 and a 200 day moving average of $832.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,002. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $15.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.58. 13,498,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,688. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

